Roy Dillard Goodman, 95, passed away peacefully January 20, 2025, in Pooler, Georgia at Legacy at Savannah Quarters. Born on September 12, 1929, in Claxton, Georgia, he lived a life marked by dedication, humor, and bravery. Roy was a proud veteran who served his country with honor in the United States Air Force and Army during the Korean War and WWII. His commitment to service was underscored by his character as a hard-working individual, earning him the admiration of many. He was recognized with the prestigious “Top Pop Award” in New Orleans, Louisiana, an accolade that reflected his exceptional qualities as a devoted Husband, Daddy and Pawpaw. In addition to his military service, Roy enjoyed the simple pleasures of life which included hunting, fishing, and sharing jokes that brought laughter to those around him. His zest for life and ability to connect with others will be fondly remembered by family and friends alike. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elish Goodman and Mary Jane Brewton Goodman Reynolds; his brother, James Goodman; his sister, Henrietta Rogers; and his sons-in-law, Jack Waters, Owen Thayer, and Johnny Luckey. Roy leaves behind his loving wife of 73 years, Thelma Layne Goodman; his daughters, Linda Waters, Janet (Micheal) Coffe, Cindy (Marty) Higgins, and Vicki Luckey; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, www.donate.lovetotheresuce.org. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.