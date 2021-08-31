It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Royce Alan McNeese, 62, on August 24, at Hospice Savannah after a courageous battle with COVID. He was born in Valdosta on November 16, 1958 and has resided in Claxton most of his life. He was a 1978 graduate of Claxton High School. Alan was serving as a member of Claxton Fire Department for 42 years. He currently holds the rank of Assistant Chief. To date, he is the longest serving member of this department. Not only was Alan a certified firefighter, he has also held a law enforcement and emergency medical technician certifications. Alan was currently working with SRM Concrete at the Bloomingdale plant. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton. He is preceded in death by his parents, J. Max McNeese and Hazel Driggers; daughter, Kelly McNeese Olliff; brothers, Max McNeese, and James “Buster” Bullins. He is survived by the love of his life of 32 years, Karen Miller McNeese of Claxton; sons, Kalan McNeese (Seraphina Morrison) of Pooler and Taylor Coley of Lawrenceville; daughters, Karla McNeese of Claxton, and Kymberli Atkinson of Statesboro; granddaughter, Raelyn Olliff of Glennville; grandson, Karsen Eason of Statesboro; brother, Brian Keith McNeese of Oklahoma; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Kathy Miller of Statesboro; brother-in-law, Kevin Miller (Betsy) of Savannah. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at The Roc, Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton with Dr. Matt Brady officiating. Interment followed in the Brewton Cemetery where Firefighter Honors will be given. Pallbearers were Firefighters, Chris Bargeron, Chandler Blackburn, Kelly Crosby, Michael Hutcheson, Ed Sapp and Andy Sikes. Honorary pallbearers were be all first responders and all SRM Concrete employees. Alan’s family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and staff of Evans Memorial Hospital, Savannah Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Savannah and Air-Evac, who were caring during this unprecedented time. Memorials may be given to Claxton Fire Department, 204 West Railroad Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the McNeese family.