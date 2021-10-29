Ruby Christian Long, 90, passed away October 26, peacefully at Evans Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. The native of Savannah spent over 20 years as a bookkeeper at Bible Baptist School. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cross-stitch, games and reading her Bible. She is reunited with “her man”, Mr. Murray Long, Sr. in Heaven. She is preceded by her parents, Herbert Christian and Luticia Edelle Hodges; husband, Murray Long, Sr.; son, Russell Long; and brother, Frank Hodges. Surviving are three sons, Murray Long, Jr. (Barbara) of Byron, Ga., Mark Long of Dublin, Ga., Daniel Barnwell Long of Eden, Ga.; two daughters, Dorothy Hughes of Claxton, Ga. and Patricia Hendrix of Claxton, Ga.; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grands; also, Wanda Evans, Joann West and several other nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 11 a.m., at Forest Lawn in Savannah, Ga. Burial will be Friday, October 29, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Savannah, Ga. In leu of flowers, please make donations to Evans County C.A.R.E.S. (Breast Cancer Association), P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.