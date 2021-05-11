Rudolph Brooks Womble, 79, passed away May 10 at his residence. He was a native of Chatham County and lived all his life in Evans County. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge and Shriners. Rudolph was retired from Carpenters Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman Rudolph and Rosezell Mitchell Womble; brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Womble and grandson, Randy Womble. Surviving are his wife, Claudine Womble of Claxton; sons, Rudy (Jamie) Womble of Claxton and Randy of Claxton; daughter, Rose Ann (Olan) Strickland of Graceville, Fla.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.