Runoff election – early voting Nov. 26 – Nov. 30

There will be a statewide runoff for Secretary of State and Public Service Commissioner due to the fact that no candidate in these races had over 50% of the vote. Early Voting will only be held for one week: November 26-November 30. It will be held from 8:00-5:00 at the Courthouse Annex.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, December 4, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m at the Veterans Community Center.

Anyone who was registered to vote for the November General Election will be able to vote in the run-off regardless of whether they voted in the General Election.