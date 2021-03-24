Rural health clinic to be constructed in Evans Co.

Rev. Freddy Gardner, Associational Missionary with the Tattnall-Evans Baptist Association, recently announced a rural health clinic is coming to Evans County. The announcement came as Gardner recently spoke at a Claxton Rotary Club meeting.

“It has been a long road in the making,” said Gardner, “but the Tattnall-Evans Baptist Association…has received official notice we have been awarded a grant to construct a building for a rural health clinic.”

Gardner explained there is a desperate need for rural health clinics in Georgia and members of the Association began thinking about the possibility of a rural health clinic in 2018.

By Julie Braly, Editor