Ruth Bennett Fields, 85, passed away peacefully January 14. She was born in Screven, Georgia, June 19, 1936 to Rufus and Hazel Bennett. Ruth was a faithful member of the Claxton Progressive Primitive Baptist Church for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Hazel Bennett; husband, Foy “Bubba” Fields; and sister, Betty Bennett. Surviving are a son, Billy (Janet) Fields of Savannah, Ga.; sisters, Thelma Bennett; Janice (Jimmy) Helmey; brothers, Don (Glenda) Bennett; Mike (Karen) Bennett; Charles Bennett; grandchildren, Schaun (Rachel) Fields; Brian (Cris) Fields; Heather (Ben) Stabbe; four great-grands, Elliott, Jonah, Anna and Noah Fields; along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors for their compassionate care and kindness at Azalea Health and Rehab, in Metter, Georgia. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, from 10 -11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held wednesday, January 19, at 11a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Haire Family Cemetery. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to Azalea Heath and Rehabilitation, 300 Cedar Street, Metter, Ga. 30439; or Claxton Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, 6 South Spring Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.