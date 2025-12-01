With heavy hearts and profound love, the family of Ruth Ellen Hutcheson of Claxton, announces her peaceful passing at the age of 90 on November 27, 2025. Born on July 9, 1935, Ruth lived a long beautiful life filled with compassion, strength and unwavering love. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and friend whose gentle spirit touched everyone she encountered. Ruth was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John L. Hutcheson; her beloved son, John L. Hutcheson, Jr.; and grandson, Herbert Alan Hutcheson, Jr. Though she experienced great loss she continued to love with her whole heart showing remarkable resilience and grace. She formed lifelong friendships and cared deeply for countless family throughout her life, leaving an impression that will be remembered for generations. Surviving are two sons, Herbert (Sandra) Hutcheson of Guyton, Ga.; and Ronnie (Annette) Hutcheson of Claxton, Ga.; daughters, Kaye (Richard) Driggers of Claxton, Ga., and Theresa (Brian) Durrence of Reidsville, Ga. Ruth also leaves behind nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy and pride. Her family was her heart, and she never missed an opportunity to show them how deeply she cared. Known for her kindness, warmth and boundless generosity, Ruth devoted much of her life to caring for others. Whether tending to family, friends, or members of the community, she approached every act of service with patience and a loving spirit. Her gentle presence, wise words, and heartfelt laughter will be forever treasured. Visitation was held Sunday, November 30, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 1, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Anderson Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Evans County Senior Center. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.