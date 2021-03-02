Ruth Irene Cooper, 74, passed away Saturday, February 20 at Vitas Suites in Orlando, Florida. She was a native of Evans County and was a member of Claxton First Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles (Ram) and Eloise DeLoach Rushing; sister, Charlene Rushing Perry; brother, Charles David Rushing; sister, Julie Rushing Herting; and grandson, Gabriel Cooper. Surviving are her sons, James (Angela) Cooper and Jason (Shaler) Cooper; a granddaughter, Sophia Cooper; two grandsons, Thompson Cooper and Rush Cooper, all of Orlando, Florida; brother, Albert (Penny) Rushing of Claxton; and several nieces. The family is planning a graveside memorial gathering in the spring at the Brewton Cemetery in Claxton.