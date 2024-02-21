Ruth Strickland Griner, 98, widow of Lewis H. Griner, died February 20, 2024. She was raised by a loving and caring uncle and aunt, Marcus and Allie (Sis) Moody. She grew up in the Union Methodist Church and at the time of her death was an active member of Claxton First Church and the Seniors Sunday School Class. She is survived by her son, Lew Griner (Lynn); grandson, Mike Denton (Whitney); great-granddaughters, Ansley, Addie and Amelia; nephew, John Spandle (Peggy); great- nephews, Mark Spandle (Adrien) and Steven Spandle; sister, Lucy Jarrell; brother, Ricky Strickland (Suzanne). Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, in the sanctuary of Claxton First Church. Visitation, 10:00 a.m., Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Brewton Cemetery immediately following the service. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.