Ruth Waters McNeely, 90, passed away November 7, at Camellia Health and Rehab surrounded by her family, under the care of Affinis Hospice. Ruth was born December 5, 1928 to James Walton Waters and Frances Purvis Waters. She grew up in Evans County and after high school moved to Savannah to attend Candler School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned nearly 40 years. Most of these years she was a nurse to the late Dr. Lawrence Lee. Ruth faithfully attended Meldrim United Methodist Church for many years after moving to Effingham County in 1975. She very willingly accepted any task she was asked to do in her church and always gave it her best. She was a member of Helping Hands Sunday School Class, UMW, and loved singing in the choir until she was 86 years old. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James A. McNeely; her parents and siblings. She is survived by, her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Connie McNeely, Dr. Tim and Charise McNeely; grandchildren, Leigh McNeely (Traci), Sharon M. Crecy (Jeremy), Benjamin and Katharine McNeely; great granddaughter, Ryleigh McNeely; uncle, Leon Waters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Meldrim United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, is in charge of the arrangements.