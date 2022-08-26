Sam Lott, 88, passed away August 24 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born in Bulloch County to Perry and Myrtle Lott on July 20, 1934. Sam worked for Shuman Oil Company before dedicating 38 years as a salesman for Coca-Cola. After retirement, he spent his time outdoors enjoying fishing, hunting, piddling in his yard, tending to his garden and traveling. Above all, he especially loved hosting family gatherings. He is preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Myrtle Lott; wife, Martha Blocker Lott; brothers, Garland Lott, Thurmond Lott, Joe Lott, Henry Lott and Hinton Lott; sisters, Mary Lott Cosson and Lucille Lott. Surviving are his sons, Sammy (Cindy) Lott of Bellville; Kirk Lott of Reidsville, Ga.; daughter, Pama (Andy) Caraway of Bellville; brother, Rudy (Marie) Lott of Benton City, Wa.; sisters, Dorothea Taylor of Claxton; Ruby Hodges of Claxton; Nannette Hutcheson of Claxton; Betty McCoy of Bloomingdale, Ga.; grandchildren, Nathan, Chad, David, Jared and Kyle Lott, Derek and Andrea Caraway; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, from 5 – 7 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church (The ROC) with Dr. Matt Brady officiating. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Blocker, Trey Stewart, Kevin Young, David Lott, Nathan Lott and Kyle Lott. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.