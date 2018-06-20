Sammy Hendrix, 81, passed away at Tattnall Healthcare Center in Reidsville. He was a lifelong resident of E v a n s County and was a member of Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and was a utility contractor and also helped build golf courses and retired as a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Effie Hendrix; brothers, Hubert, Archie, Aubrey Hendrix; sister, Cleta McCorkle. Surviving are a son, Gregg (Melanie) Hendrix of Claxton; daughters, Vicky (Shawn) Odom of Glennville and Deborah (Stan) Rogers of Claxton; brothers, Junior (Jan) Hendrix of Shellman’s Bluff and Delmas Hendrix of Claxton; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, May 21, at 11 a.m at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,