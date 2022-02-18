Samuel Joseph ‘Joe’ Nevil, 63, passed away February 17 at his residence in Moultrie, Georgia. He was a native of Evans County and lived in Statesboro most of his life. Joe was a farmer by trade, who liked fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sandra and Jerry Nevil; grandparents, Elma and Delmas Adams, Evelyn and Jake Nevil; sister, Sonya Nevil Strickland Bland. Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Leigh and Gary Bell of Bellville; aunts, Jackie and Farris Cowart and Kay Nevil Enttrekin; uncle, Garrett and Emily Nevil; nephews, Jarrod and Anna Strickland and C.J. Strickland; cousin, April and Trevon Watson and several other nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 22, at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, Georgia. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens Remembrances may be made to a charity of choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.