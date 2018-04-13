Sandra Boutwell Purvis, age 54, passed away Wednesday, July 11, after an extended illness. Mrs. Purvis was born in Claxton on May 20, 1964 to the late Willie Edward and Emma Roberts Boutwell. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Purvis was predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Boutwell and one sister, Judy B. Sikes. Survivors include her husband, Randy Purvis of Groveland; one son, Daniel Lee Boutwell of Groveland; one daughter, Randi Lynn Purvis of Brunswick; one step-daughter, Amanda Holloway; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Diane Boutwell of Ellabell and Billy and Sandra Boutwell of Ellabell; one sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Ronnie DeLoach of Bulloch County; grandchildren, Matthew Drake Boutwell, Kenneth Logan Proman, Kalynn Nicole Purvis and Brayden Lane Purvis. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 16, in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Tyson officiating. Interment followed at Northside Cemetery. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.