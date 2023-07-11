Sandra ‘Dianne’ Taylor, who loved to be called ‘Nana’ by her family, departed her family on June 29, 2023, after a brief illness. Sandra Dianne Simpson was born in Washington, Georgia, on January 14, 1947, to Jack and Margie Simpson. She grew up in Saint Augustine, Florida, and attended Saint Augustine High School where she met her husband, Roy. She was preceded in death by her parents; younger brother, Larry Simpson; and cousin, Gail Carson. Dianne was mother to Tabatha and Melissa. She raised her children with devotion along with her husband, Roy, of 53 years. They lived many places over their Army career. After retirement, they moved to Claxton, Georgia, to be near Melissa and her family. They were members of Claxton First United Methodist Church. Four years ago, Dianne and Roy moved back to Savannah, Georgia, and currently resided at Savannah Square Community. As a kindergarten and first grade teacher in both Savannah and Claxton, Dianne was known for her colorful, lively classroom and compassion for her students. Outside of the classroom, she enjoyed planting flowers and keeping a beautiful garden to surround her home. She was, without a doubt, most proud of her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by her husband and daughters and their families. Dianne is survived by her husband, Roy Preston Taylor; daughter, Tabatha Mauldin (John) of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; daughter Melissa Phillips (Paul) of Claxton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Aaron Griner (Dana), Miranda Griner, Matthew Griner (Carleigh), Riley and Jack Mauldin and Ben and Lainey Phillips; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Eleanor; sister-in-law, Lois Simpson; nephew, Kiley Simpson (Tiffany); and niece, Bridget Lee (Carl). A visitation and memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 3 p.m., at Claxton First Church, 401 West Main Street, Claxton, Ga. The family will receive guests after the service at Melissa’s home, 68 Grove Lane, Claxton, Ga.