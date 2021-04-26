Sandra F. Jenkins Gibbs, 80, passed away April 25 at her home. The Evans County native was a graduate of Claxton High School. She received her LPN license a few years later. Sandra was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church. She was a good cook, she loved fishing, but most of all, she loved her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Danny (Doc) Gibbs; a beloved son, Kerry Blocker; a grandson, D.C. Livingston; a brother, Johnny Jenkins; a sister, Carolyn Jenkins Durrence; and her parents, John Alec and Dollie Jenkins; the father of her children, Buddy Blocker. Surviving are two daughters, Kelly (Danny) Livingston of Claxton, and Kimberly (Glenn) Brown of Reidsville; a sister, Marolyn Odom of Claxton; a daughter-in-law, Donna Blocker of Claxton; a sister-in-law, Brenda (Jimmy) Haire of Claxton; six grandchildren, Dustin (Scarlett) Livingston, Julie Bland, Glenn (Sadeshia) Brown, Jr., Kaylen Brown, Za’Quan Brown and Karlee (Gene) McKinnon; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 28, from 9:30-11 a.m., at Eastside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 28, at 11 a.m., at Eastside Baptist Church. Burial will be held at a later date at Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, GaA. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.