Sapp led District 4 BOC voting over Hewett; BOE incumbents retain seats

Over several days of advance voting, followed by on-site balloting at the Veterans Community Center on Tuesday, Evans County residents cast only 896 votes in the May 21 General Primary and Non-partisan Election. The number represents only 13.8 percent of the county’s 6799 registered voters. In something of an upset on the Board of Commissioners, Earm Sapp won the Republican nod over incumbent L.E. Hewett in District 4. Sapp collected 118 votes to 46 cast for Hewett. On the Democrat side, Edna B. Collins earned 21 votes and will face Sapp in the November General Election.

