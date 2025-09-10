School bus slams into vehicle; 30 passengers treated at EMH

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

School officials reported that 30 students were treated at Evans Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after the school bus transporting them ran head-on into another vehicle last week.

The accident occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, on Hwy. 301 South near Pine Street.

In an early statement provided by the Evans County School System, it was reported that six students suffered minor injuries and were transported to EMH.

