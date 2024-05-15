School system announces personnel changes for FY 2025

Four employees of the Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) have been assigned to new areas of responsibility among the teaching and administrative staffs at Claxton Elementary, Middle School, and Claxton High School, according to announcements made late last week. Angie Snyder, a longtime educator with ECCSS, has been named Claxton Middle School Principal. She has worked in ECCSS education for 21 years, served as a classroom teacher at Claxton Elementary School (CES), before moving into an Instructional Coach role at CES where she was able to work closely with teachers and students to improve all aspects of teaching and learning.

