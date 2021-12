Roy Scott, who serves as Facilities Technician for Buildings and Grounds, was named Evans County Employee of the Year during the county’s annual Christmas luncheon held December 22 at Spring Hollow Farm.

Years of Service awards were presented to: Joey Sapp, 10 years; Danny Sapp, 5 years; and Roy Scott, 5 years.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.