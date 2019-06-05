Second Chance Academy – Where students get a fresh start

Not all alternative schools are created equal. In fact, some might say that Second Chance Academy (SCA) is the alternative to the alternative school. SCA ensures that students continue with their instructional program, receive social-emotional support, and strengthen skill-building strategies while in a small classroom setting.

In addition, they also provide instructional support to assist students academically and socially to enhance their self-esteem and build on positive behavior for a smooth transition back to their base school or graduation into life. Dr. Raedell Brown, Director of SCA, believes that a student’s success is a matter of choice, not a matter of circumstances.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer