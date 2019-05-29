Semi-truck overturns Tuesday on Hwy. 169

A semi-truck overturned on Rogers Street Tuesday afternoon, [[injuring the driver]] and spilling what appeared to be a load of sand.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident, and Georgia State Patrol was contacted to work the scene. An accident report was not available at press time.

Nancy Womack and her daughter, Allison Womack, were in a house nearby with the blinds shut when the accident happened.

Blakeley Bartee, Intern