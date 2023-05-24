Sen. Hickman appointed to new Literacy Council

Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced last week legislative and citizen appointments to the Georgia Council on Literacy. Among those named to the Council is Sen. Billy Hickman, who represents Evans and three other counties in Georgia’s 4th Senate District.
“I want to thank Senator Hickman for his leadership on Senate Bill 211 and the Majority Caucus for making literacy a top priority for this session,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones.
