‘Senseless destruction’ as vandals strike historical building

A grim discovery was made Monday afternoon when individuals visiting one of Claxton’s oldest buildings found it vandalized.

Damage was discovered in the two-story former school building located on West Main Street (Hwy. 280) in Claxton, which houses the Joyce NeSmith Auditorium. Vandals also destroyed property at the attached single-story school building.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff Office at 912-739-1611.

