Seth Thomas Haire, 38, passed away January 16. He was born October 3, 1983 in Savannah, Georgia weighing 4 lbs. 4oz. Seth was raised in Undine, Georgia and attended Claxton High School. He enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, fishing and being in the great outdoors. As a diligent worker, he enjoyed moving dirt with heavy equipment and was an exquisite painter who was well known for his talents. Seth loved his family and was the kind of man to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, whether he knew them or not. He considered all his co-workers to be his extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mamie Tucker and Wesley Haire. Surviving are his parents, Tommy and Sharon Haire; sons, Noah and Luke Haire; daughters, Burkley Drury and Bella Haire; grandmother, Lulene Haire; grandfather, Edward Tucker; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Monday, January 24, from 10 -11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 24, at 11a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to Eason’s Chapel, P.O. Box 163, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.