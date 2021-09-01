Seven-year-old boy helps local Christian food bank

Seven-year-old Weston Beverly took it upon himself to solicit and collect 180 food items and $600 cash for the Evans County Christian Food Bank after hearing about their need for additional stock.

…Weston said it made him “feel happy” that he was able to help others.

If you are able, make a donation to the Evans County Christian Food Bank to help ensure they can continue to distributes food to those in need within our community. The most high-demand items needed on an ongoing basis include; peanut butter, jelly, canned meats including tuna/chicken/stew/Ravioli, soups, spaghetti sauce and noodles, canned fruits and vegetables, grits/oatmeal/rice, and flour/Jiffy/Bisquick mixes.

Monetary donations are always welcome.

You may contact Alfie Cofield at 912.739.2267 to help you get your donations to the Food Bank on South Newton Street. The food bank is open each Tuesday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and you can drop off donations during that time without an appointment.