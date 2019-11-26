Several drug-related arrests made by local law enforcement agencies

Local law enforcement agencies made numerous arrests in the past week including: James Terren-Lakieth Murray, of Claxton, who faces charges of Sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, headlight requirements, and missing/defaced/obscured license plate; and Wendell Lamar Littles, also of Claxton, who is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and failure to dim headlights. Read about other incidents and arrests on page 8 of this week’s issue of The Claxton Enterprise.