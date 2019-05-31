Sheila Kay Rowland Abuamer, age 61, passed away Monday, May 20 at Advent Health in Orlando, Fla. She was born January 8, 1958 in Orlando to Lumas and Dorothy May Rowland. She lived in South Carolina for many years moving to Claxton in 1990. She was the manager of Mike’s Mart Quick Stop for many years. She loved fishing, spending time with her family and friends and hosting cookouts. Sheila Kay was of the Pentecostal faith and was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Adel Abuamer of Claxton; daughter, Annette (Kevin) DeLoach of Collins; sons, Christopher Scott of Claxton and Billy Scott, Sr. of Reidsville; brothers, Phillip Rowland of South Carolina, Kenny Wilder of Claxton, Jason Wilder of South Carolina and Johnny Wilder of Claxton; sister, Sherry Matheny of South Carolina; grandchildren, Dana DeLoach, Billy Ray Scott, Hunter Scott, Destiny Scott and Alex Scott. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m., in the chapel at Low Country Cremation and Burial. Interment followed the funeral service at Antioch Baptist Church in Claxton. Pallbearers were Hector Paul, Stacy Boatright, Jeremy DeLoach, David Nettles, Alex Harn and Josh May. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Abuamer family.