Shelba Jean Smith Edwards was born on July 2,1960 in Claxton, Ga. to Elder James and Mary Ann Smith. Shelba departed this life on Wednesday August 20, 2025, at Inova Medical Hospital in Alexandria, VA following a brief illness. Shelba was the 8th child of 10 children. She was affectionately called “Jean” by her family and friends. Shelba’s name was on roll at the United House of Prayer For All People from birth. Shelba attended Elementary and Middle School in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School in 1978. She prided herself in being the best of whatever she did, and she was successful and accomplished in her missions. Shelba attended Rutgers University in New Jersey, majoring in Computer Science. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service from 1980 until 2025. With this aspect in life, Shelba had the opportunity to travel to many states working in her field. She was united in marriage to Vernon Pryer , and from that union, twin sons, Vernon and Mansan were born. In 1998, she welcomed her daughter, Brianna to the family. While living in Maryland, Shelba attended the United House of Prayer For All People known as Washington #2 where she was a member of the Young Adult Queens auxiliary. Shelba enjoyed life, traveling and meeting new people. Her warm spirit would light up any room. She was known for her beautiful smile, laughter and joy. Shelba leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Vernon Pryor of Miami, Florida; Mansan Pryer (Ulani) of Seattle, Washington; Brianna Adams, Bryan’s Road, Maryland. She loved and adored her three grandchildren, Lanae Pryer of Las Vegas, Nevada; Aria and Elijah Pryer of Seattle, Washington; three sisters, Ouida Dell Collins of Claxton, Ga., Gussie Murphy (Timothy) of Savannah, Ga., Sue Smith of District Heights, Maryland; four brothers, Johnnie Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada, Herbert Lewis (Lois) of Claxton, Ga., Elder James H. Smith (Barbara) of Washington, D.C., Bobby Smith (Saundra) of Pooler, Ga., Elder Terry Smith (Rhonda) of District Heights, Maryland. Shelba was loved by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public visitation will be held at Harper’s Funeral Home on Friday, September 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the United House of Prayer in Bellville, Ga. Harper’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.