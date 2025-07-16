Sheriff gets $1500 annual stipend for SWAT team members

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Sheriff Mac Edwards appeared before the Evans Board of Commissioners last week seeking approval for ‘bonus’ pay for officers participating in the local SWAT team.

His request for $1500 each year payable to the nine officers certified for SWAT membership was approved unanimously.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the July 16 edition of The Enterprise).