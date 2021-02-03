Sheriff Mac Edwards, the first 30 days in office

Mac Edwards took over the reins of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 1 after his swearing in as the new sheriff in a ceremony at the Evans County Courthouse.

Edwards chose Chris Moser, who has 10 years diversified experience in law enforcement, as his Chief Deputy. Most recently Moser served as Lieutenant/Investigator with the Claxton Police Department.

With the exception of one part-time contract employee via Job Training Unlimited, all personnel who were employed with ECSO on the day Edwards took office continue to hold positions with department.

…Edwards filled two vacant deputy positions, both of which were budgeted under the previous administration.

…Filling those vacancies address what Edwards called during his campaign as “a major issue” to be addressed within the department not only for community safety but also officer safety. The county now has two deputies on duty each day from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., the time when the department has the highest volume of calls.

For the full story, which describes specifics about what Sheriff Edwards has done during his first 30 days in office, pick up a copy of The Claxton Enterprise. You may also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-23132.

Julie Braly, Editor