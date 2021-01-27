Sheriff’s office has new traffic complaint hotline

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has established a traffic complaint hotline that allows citizens to report traffic complaints, questions, comments or requests. ONLY non-emergency traffic complaints will be accepted at the hotline email at trafficcomplaints@evanssheriffs.org. ECSO Deputy Jessie Kersey was recently designated Traffic Complaint Coordinator to oversee the complaints.

Sheriff Mac Edwards said the hotline allows the public to express concerns regarding traffic complaints near their home or business. This initiative doesn’t replace existing methods of dealing with accidents and other traffic issues, but serves as an additional way of reporting incidents citizens may have witnessed or become aware of.

By Julie Braly, Editor