The Sheriff Response Team (SRT) will be receiving new lightweight vests to replace the current heavy vest, as decided at the September 20 Board of Commissioners meeting. Sheriff Mac Edwards and County Administrator Casey Burkhalter have created a capital replacement schedule for the Sheriff’s Office with one of the replacement items being the vest.

