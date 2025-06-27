Sherrie LaVerne Eason Hunt, 72, passed away peacefully at Camellia Health and Rehab on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. She was a native of Evans County, Georgia. As a military wife, she lived in Kentucky, Germany, and Texas before returning home to Claxton. She loved crocheting, coloring the Adult Mandela coloring books and playing Bingo, but her passion was raising her two sons, Chris and Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ennis and Mattie Lou Eason; husband, Andy Hunt; son, Robert Mathis; brothers, Charles Eason, William “Billy” Eason and Larry Eason; sister, Judy Eason Haeger; nephew, Timothy Eason; and niece, Christina “Tina” Eason. She is survived by her son, Christopher “Chris” Mathis of Claxton, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Madelyn Rivera Mathis of McKinney, Tx.; granddaughters, Charlotte Mathis of Claxton, Ga., Tianna Mathis, Khalasey Mathis, and Xarina Mathis all of McKinney, Tx.; brother, Lenwood Eason of Glennville, Ga.; sisters, LaJuan Eason, Faye Eason Spivey both of Claxton, Ga.; aunt, Mildred Byrd of Pooler, Ga.; the father of her children, Jim Mathis; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 2, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 2, 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.