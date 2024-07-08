Shirley Bell Lunsford Hutto

Shirley Hutto, age 83, died Monday, July 1, 2024 in Statesboro, Georgia following health complications. She was born in Whigham, Georgia, but spent her formative years in Honolulu, Hawaii and San Diego, California where her father was stationed as a Navy Master Chief. After high school graduation and her father’s retirement, she moved with her family to north Florida. She married the love of her life, Earl Darrow Hutto Sr. (deceased) and lived in Greenville Florida for over 40 years. She managed a branch office for Tri County Electric Inc. in Greenville and was well known for her editorial writing in the company magazine called, “Under Hutto’s Hat.” She was active in Greenville Baptist Church and the community and was lovingly referred to as the “Queen of Greenville.” From 2008 until 2024, she moved to Moultrie, Ga.; Claxton, Ga., and Roswell, Ga. (respectively) to be close to family. She is survived by one son, Earl Darrow Hutto Jr. and (Holly) of Oconee, Ga.; one daughter, Emily Elizabeth Hutto Ramsey and (Jon) of Roswell, Ga.; one brother, Thomas Lunsford of Tampa, Florida; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Saturday, July 6, at 10:00 a.m. and service 11:00am at Funeral services were held Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m., with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Florida. Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel was in charge of arrangements.