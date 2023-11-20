Shirley Strickland Hearn, 83, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2023 under the care of Georgia Hospice Care at Journey Assisted Living. Originally from Pembroke, Ga., she graduated from Bryan County High School in 1958. Shirley lived in Evans County for a large majority of her life. She had lifelong careers in telecommunications and banking. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley enjoyed gardening, traveling, and being with her family. She was a faithful member of the Claxton First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.C. Hearn, Jr.; parents, Elsie Layton Strickland and Jessie Floyd Strickland; brother, Ernie Strickland; sister, Judy Strickland. Survivors include her son, Caughey (Julianne) Hearn of Claxton, Ga.; daughter, Dene D. (Steve) Wilmot of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; grandchildren, Bradley Hearn, Banks Hearn, Ashley Wilmot, and Charlie Wilmot; three sisters, Bonita (Richard) Owens, Carolyn (Harold) Horton, and Shelva (Preston) Sikes; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. at Claxton First Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Claxton First Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be Kevin Owens, Greg Owens, John Ebberwine, Michael Akins, Ben Eiford and Tom Kilday In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Claxton First Church (claxtonfirst.com) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.