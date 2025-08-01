Sidney W. Scott, Jr., of Statesboro, Ga., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Statesboro, Georgia, on July 17, 2025, at the age of 85. Born on October 4, 1939, in Tabor City, North Carolina, Sidney was a distinguished man, both in his professional life and personal pursuits. Graduating from Tabor City High School, Sidney dedicated a significant portion of his career to public service as a valued member of the Georgia Department of Corrections. In addition to his work in corrections, he was also a former real estate owner, showcasing his diverse interests and capabilities. A devoted member of Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church, Sidney found great comfort and community through his faith, which profoundly influenced his life and interactions with others. He was known for his strong principles and the warmth he exuded towards those around him. Sidney had a passion for the outdoors, often found in the woods, enjoying the thrill of hunting. In addition to this love for nature, he was an avid supporter of the North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball team, proudly cheering them on through countless seasons. Sidney is survived by his loving wife, Linda Scott; his son, Robert (Sherry) Scott; his daughter, Cindy (Timothy) Cooper; his brother, Joseph Scott; as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom he cherished deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ethel Scott, and his daughter, Deborah Griffin. Sidney W. Scott, Jr. will be remembered for his kindness, dedication to family, and the impactful legacy he has left behind. His presence will be sorely missed, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched. The family would like to thank Enhabit Home Health of Statesboro and Regency Southern Care Hospice for the love and care they provided to Sidney and family. Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 31, 2:00 p.m. at Sikes Chapel UMC. Remembrances may be made to Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Elizabeth Hallman, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Trinity Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 521, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.