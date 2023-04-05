Sikes Brothers, Inc. to lead parking lot paving projects

During the Evans County Board of Commissioners special meeting on March 27, the BOC agreed to accept the lowest bid from Sikes Brothers, Inc. for several parking lot paving projects at the schools, county offices, hospital and the recreation department. The company’s bid of $756,655.25 was the lowest of five received for 11 paving projects. Evans County’s engineering firm, Parker Engineering, recommended the bids be awarded to Sikes Brothers towards the beginning of March.

