Sikes low bidder for Airport taxi-way resurface; remainder of access road due for paving project

Sikes Brothers Construction of Cobbtown was the lowest of three bidders to resurface the Evans County Airport taxi- way, at a bid price of more than $1.455 million, according to airport manager Vernon Owens. The project involves 5,150 feet of resurfacing at the airport, which now might not begin until July. Earlier this year it was predicted that the work would begin in April, but Owens said Monday the Federal Aviation Administration has not yet released funds for the project.

