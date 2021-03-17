Simmons crowned 2021 Rattlesnake and Wildlife Queen; Rountree named Princess

Jordan Simmons was crowned 2021 Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife Queen at the pageant held Friday night at the Evans County Wildlife Club. Simmons was also awarded the Interview award and Most Photogenic award.

Jordan, the 18-year-old daughter of Johnny and Jamie Simmons, is a senior at Claxton High School.

…The judges chose Carson Rountree, 17-year-old daughter of Scotty and Sarah Rountree, as 2021 Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife Princess. A senior at Pinewood Christian Academy…

…The People’s Choice award and Miss Congeniality went to Savannah Fletcher. Savannah is the daughter of Wesley and Marsha Fletcher.

By Julie Braly, Editor