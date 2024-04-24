Simmons named Children’s Healthcare Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholar at MUSM

Jordan Simmons (Class of 2028) of Claxton, Georgia was recently selected to receive the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship at Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) for the 2024 academic year. These scholars receive full tuition for up to four academic years and have made a commitment to serve children of rural Georgia after completing their education. The scholars will also receive specialized training at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s (Children’s) facilities.

