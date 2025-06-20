Sis. Ida Pearl Winn passed into eternal rest on Thursday, June 12, 2025. She was born in Tattnall County on January 6, 1930 to the late Lewis and Mae Pearl Cox. At an early age, she accepted the Lord as her Savior and joined Green Cypress Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton, Ga. She was educated in Long County School Systems and worked 10 years with the ACS Industries of Walthorville, Ga. and 42 years with Glenvue Nursing Home in Glennville, Ga. Mrs. Ida Pearl was joined in holy matrimony to the late Bro. Earl S. Winn, Sr. on August 25, 1953. Before Bro. Earl S. Winn, Sr.’s death on March 11, 2011, they were married for 22 years. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Inez Jones, Annie B. Jones, Ruth Williams, and Beatrice Jones; four brothers, Prince Cox, Jettie Cox, Prentice Cox, and Charlie Cox, Sr.; three sisters-in-law, Ruby Dell Cox, Sara Cox, and Mattie Lou Cox; and one daughter, Susie Mae Winn Roberson. She leaves her memories to be cherished by three sons, Earl Sam (Marion) Winn, Jr. of Allenhurst, Ga., Harvey E. (Sarah) Winn of Glennville Ga., and Dennis Winn of Glennville, Ga.; one step-daughter, Roberta Nelson Pedan of Fairburn, Ga.; four grandchildren, Stephen V. (Carla) Winn of Brunswick, Ga., Tammy Roberson of Reidsville, Ga., Jermaine S. Winn of Atlanta, Ga., and Dominik J. Winn of Warner Robbins, Ga.; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 22, at Green Cypress Baptist Church, Claxton Ga. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. King and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation, Glennville, Georgia was in charge of the arrangements.