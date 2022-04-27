Sister Janet Fischer named Citizen of the Year

Sister Janet Fischer was named Citizen of the Year at the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce membership banquet and salute to business and industry held Thursday, April 21.

….The highlight of the evening occurred with the presentation of awards: Business of the Year, Southern Family Medicine; Industry of the Year, CBA Coastal Enterprises, dba Quality Industrial Mechanical; Business Leader of the Year, Brian J. Hodges of Ace Hardware; Distinguished Service Award, Rosalind Ivey; Outstanding Community Service Award, Romie Kirkland; and Citizen of the Year, Sister Janet Fischer. Outgoing President Chris Gay was presented an award from current President Paul Coley and the Junior Chamber Board Member of the Year was presented to President Tanslei Lupton.

Fischer was presented the award by Adam Kennedy, Executive Director of Claxton and Evans County Economic Development Authority.