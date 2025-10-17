Sister Lillie Mae McNeal McClain was born on October 18, 1957, to Mary Lee Scott McNeal and Archie McNeal, Sr. in Daisy, Ga. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Lillie attended the Evans County school system in Claxton, Ga., where she graduated in 1975. She went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant where she was employed by the Claxton Nursing Home, Colonial Gardens and Evans Memorial Hospital for many years. She has always had a heart for helping people. Early in life she was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Daisy, Ga, She later joined Healing Temple Holiness Church where she was a faithful member. She later became the department head of the Usher Board where she was a faithful door keeper, making everyone feel welcome as they walked into the house of the Lord. On January 25, 1980, she married Cecil McClain and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage together. Out of everything that Lillie went through, she remained faithful and happy in the Lord. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mary Lee McNeal; her father, Archie (Agnes) McNeal, Sr.; her beloved son, Cecil McClain, Jr.; her sister, Shelby Jean Lovett; and mother-in-law, Mary Frances McClain. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving, devoted husband, Cecil McClain, Sr.; three children, Keta McNeal, LaQuita M. Jones (Michael), and LaQuana Murphy (Adam), all of Claxton; her grandchildren, Miranda (Matthew) Mitchell, Kandanasia McNeal (BAPS), TreQuan Mobley, Alyssa Jones, Adam Murphy, Jr., and Za’Ryan Murphy; her siblings, Erma Jean Young, Carlinda McNeal, Sylvia (Malcom) McKever, all of Claxton, Joyce Parker of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Marsha Bacon of California, Patricia Fleishman of Arkansas, Quincy Scott of Reidsville, Ga., Archie (Marian) McNeal, Jr. of Pembroke, Ga., Anthony (Trena) Gardener of Stockbridge, Ga., Calvin McNeal of Claxton, Isaac (Jenny) McNeal, and Darryl McNeal of Claxton; her aunts, Eldora Deloach of Statesboro, Pastor Delores (Joseph) Young of Hardeeville, S.C., Euella McNeal of Claxton; her in-laws, Gwen (Charles) Stewart of Claxton, Jeffery (Sharon) McClain of San Diego, Ca., Sharon Ogelsbee, Lalia Davis, Eva Augustine Marshall, Calvin (Demetria) Ogelsbee, and Ella Ogelsbee Jones; one uncle, Gene (Earlene) Oglesbee; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m., at Healing Temple Holiness Church in Claxton with Superintendent Allen Webb, pastor/eulogist and Chairman Deacon Henry McClain, presider. Pallbearers were Tommy McNeal, Archie McNeal, III, Javar Byrd, Cedrick Bell, Tresor Avognon, and E’savian Rivera. Honorary pallbearers were Miranda McNeal Mitchell, Tre’Quan Mobley, Adam Murphy, Jr., Kandanasia McNeal, Alyssa Jones, and Za’Ryah Murphy. Interment was held in Green Cypress Church Cemetery in Claxton. Harper’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.