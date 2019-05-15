Six applicants vie for Claxton’s Fire Chief position

The search for a new fire chief in Claxton has yielded six candidates, including the city’s current Interim Fire Chief Jason Stone and Evans County Fire Department member Brian Croft, who is also a member and chairman of the Evans Board of Commissioners. . . . .

. . . . During the time the vacant position with the fire department was advertised, applicants included the two from Claxton, two from Glennville, one from North Carolina, and another from Florida. Job candidates bring fire fighting experience that ranges from four years to as many as 25. . . . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor