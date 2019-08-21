Six year old alerts family of home fire

Thanks to the quick thinking of six-year-old Ti’Naya Ivey, her family members escaped a home fire unscathed Saturday night.

Seventy-seven-year-old Lottie Roberts said she began renting the home located at 13 North Spring Street in Claxton in June. Roberts and two of her grandchildren were in the home at the time of the fire.

According to Roberts . . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor