SMSgt (Ret) Jimmy L. McDaniel, 82, of Phenix City, Ala. died at his home on Friday, April 1 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. (EST) on Monday, April 4, in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, Ala. with Rev. Dr. Johnny Ellison officiating, Ted Talley and Greg Moore also speaking. A private interment with U.S. Air Force honors will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. SMSgt (Ret) McDaniel was born in Deland, Fla., son of the late Joseph Jackson McDaniel and Grace Brewton McDaniel. After graduating from Claxton High School in Claxton, Ga. he attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for a short time, before joing the U.S. Air Force and retiring after 21 years of dedicated service. After retiring from the Air Force, he completed his Bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina, a feat he was very proud to accomplish. He continued to serve our country in the Civil Service as a contracting officer after retiring from the Air Force. Mr. McDaniel was an active member of Golden Acres Baptist Church where he was a Deacon for many years. He was a member of the Wilson Williams Masonic Lodge # 351 and the Alcazar Shrine. Mr. McDaniel and his wife often transported children to the Shriners Hospital in Greenville, S.C. and occasionally to Cincinnati, Ohio and Tampa, Fla. He was a wood worker and artisan with wood often making intricate items for his family and friends. Mr. McDaniel was an avid outdoorsman spending time hunting and fishing. His dedication to his country and community will be deeply missed, but he has set a great example for us to follow. Mr. McDaniel was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard McDaniel; and a grandson, Joseph McDaniel. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bette Hart McDaniel of Phenix City, Ala.; two children, Joe McDaniel (Liliana) of Columbus, Ga. and Julie McDaniel Kostichka (Jeff) of Prattville, Ala.; three grandchildren, Ben Kostichka (Sonette) of St. Louis, Mo., Katie Fagan (Keith) of Prattville, Ala. and Mary Catherine McDaniel of Columbus, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Lewis Fagan, Elle Fagan, both of Prattville, Ala. and Theo Kostichka of St. Louis, Mo.; several other family members and friends. To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net .