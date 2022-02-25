Social Media ‘rumors’ cause concern for parents of CHS students

A large number of parents are currently picking students from Claxton High School (CHS) following a flurry of social media posts about an alleged protest occurring at the school.

Just prior to issuing a press release a short time ago, Dr. Marty Waters, Superintendent of Evans County Charter Schools, told The Claxton Enterprise there has been no threat to students, faculty or staff at CHS today and called the the social media posts ‘misinformation’ in a press release.

“Late Thursday afternoon, the CHS Administration was made aware of unconfirmed rumors from social media about a protest,” said Waters. “Most of the rumors were based upon misinformation from a Black History Assembly held at CHS. No factual evidence has been discovered nor presented by any party.

“Out of precaution the district arranged to have additional administrative and law enforcement on site throughout the day,” said Waters. “The school day has operated normally and at no time was the school placed into a safety lockdown.

“There was a small group of students that chanted ‘no peace’, which lasted no more than two minutes,” said Watters. “We will be working diligently to track down the sources of misinformation and provide clarity.”