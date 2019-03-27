Social media threat about CHS prom initiates law enforcement investigation

A threat, made on Snapchat, was made yesterday concerning the Claxton High School prom. The CHS prom is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2019, at Georgia Southern University.

The school system is aware of the threat and immediately reported it to the Claxton Police Department. “The Evans County School System has zero tolerance for threatening messages and/or actions,” said Superintendent Marty Waters, “and will seek to prosecute to the fullest extent.”

Waters said the following statement was issued through facebook and parent contacts: “The Evans County School System is aware of a recent threat made on social media about prom. An investigation, involving local law enforcement, is underway, and measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all students.”

“We have no credible evidence of a threat at this time,” said Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland, “but we are treating it as if it were. We are working with the Statesboro and Georgia Southern Police Departments and Snapchat.” Because it is an active investigation, Kirkland did not share specifics about the threat.

Safety is of the utmost importance and to ensure the safety of everyone, Kirkland says there will be a high presence of law enforcement from the departments for Saturday’s prom.

“We will prosecute the person responsible for the threat,” added Kirkland.